West Bengal Guv slams Mamata Banerjee over COVID-19 situation
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for claiming that everything is fine in the State amid COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:31 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for claiming that everything is fine in the State amid COVID-19 pandemic. He took to Twitter to say: "To divert attention from the indescribable misery of man, Mamata Banerjee is creating the fantasy of 'all is well' through well-planned pre-planned interviews. This 'visual illusion' is another cruel joke with helpless people in deep crisis to cover up the real situation."
Earlier on April 29, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought detailed data on the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the State so far. "We have been requesting the government that the detailed data of the people infected with coronavirus in the State should be revealed. The West Bengal government is playing hide and seek with the common people so far as facts related to coronavirus are concerned," Chowdhury had said. (ANI)
