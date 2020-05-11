Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lesotho PM Thabane's coalition folds, he leaves on May 22

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:32 IST
Lesotho PM Thabane's coalition folds, he leaves on May 22

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's coalition fell apart in parliament on Monday, spelling the end of his tenure and paving the way toward a resolution of a political crisis that has engulfed the southern African kingdom since late last year. National Assembly Speaker Sephiri Motanyane announced the collapse of his governing majority and said Thabane, 80, would have to step down by May 22.

The prime minister has been under pressure to resign over a case in which he and his current wife are suspected of conspiring to murder his former wife. His current wife, Maesaiah, has been charged while Thabane has been named as a suspect though has yet to be formally charged. They both deny any involvement. Thabane's signature was on the list of those consenting to the deal to dissolve the government and form a new one.

"I will not be able to answer on his part for things that happened in parliament but the list was read in parliament and he confirmed his name," Thabane's spokesman Relebohile Moyeye said by telephone when asked about the signatures. The murder case has divided his party and triggered sporadic unrest. In a pre-trial hearing, Thabane had argued for immunity from prosecution, leading many to suspect he would try to insist on it before leaving office.

"The prime minister's prosecution ... is not part of this deal at all, we are not even thinking of considering it," Democratic Congress party spokesman Montoeli Masoetsa told Reuters by telephone. "It is not even within our scope and that is entirely with the courts of law." Sam Rapapa, deputy chairman of Thabane's All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, said all parties had provisionally agreed on Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro to replace Thabane.

"Thabane is now a caretaker prime minister until May 22 when a new prime minister is sworn in," Rapapa said. His exit would calm tensions in a politically unstable country that has experienced several coups since independence from Britain in 1966.

Lesotho's conflicts often draw in South Africa, whose central mountains encircle it - the tiny, high-altitude kingdom of two million people is a vital supplier of drinking water to its bigger, drier neighbour. Members of the ABC, opposition parties and South African mediators had been pressing Thabane to leave. King Letsie III last week assented to legislation that prevented the prime minister from dissolving parliament and calling an election in the event of a vote of no confidence against him.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Minor girl set ablaze by two men over family dispute dies in TN; CM assures firm action

A 15-year old girl died on Monday after being set ablaze near here allegedly by two men over long-standing enmity with her family and the duo arrested as the ghastly incident triggered an outrage. As the girl succumbed to burns a day after ...

Japanese baseball targets June return

Professional baseball might resume next month in Japan. No date, however, has been set during the countrys coronavirus-related state of emergency, which remains in effect until May 31.Commissioner Atsushi Saito said Monday none of the leagu...

Rituals upended amid coronavirus pandemic

A man in a full protective suit prepares to remove the body of someone who died at home in one of the Brazilian cities hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. A woman speaks through a closed window to her daughter and grandchild on Mothe...

Clashes break out between members of two groups in West Bengal, 37 detained

Clashes erupted in Telinipara area of West Bengals Hooghly district after members of one community were allegedly addressed as corona by a handful of locals belonging to another group, a senior police officer said on Monday. Bombs were hurl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020