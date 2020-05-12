Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump and Republicans narrowly top Biden in April fundraising

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 07:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 07:14 IST
Trump and Republicans narrowly top Biden in April fundraising

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee said on Monday they jointly raised $61.7 million in April, just beating the month's haul for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his party. A Trump campaign statement said the April sum was a record, bringing total cash on hand to $255 million. Biden said earlier in the day that his campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $60.5 million combined in April.

The big fundraising figures came despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has hammered the U.S. economy and disrupted fundraising for politicians. Both presidential candidates and their allies are starting to ramp up paid advertising campaigns in battleground states ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. "Once again the Trump campaign's colossal fundraising haul reaffirms that President Trump will lead an unstoppable juggernaut this November," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

But Biden's fundraising figure followed a record total in March of $46.7 million for his campaign, more than three times the money that Trump managed that month. "The trust you all have put in me as your presumptive nominee is humbling," Biden said in a statement emailed to supporters.

The average online donation was "only $32.63," Biden said, adding that contributors had made sacrifices despite the economic uncertainty wreaked by the pandemic. Still, Biden has been playing catch-up to Trump, who has been amassing an election war chest since 2017, according to disclosures filed by the two campaigns to the Federal Election Commission.

Biden became the Democrats' de facto nominee in early April after his last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race, making it the first month in which Biden was not competing in fundraising with a challenger from the same party. His campaign struggled early to raise funds, but now hopes the party's united front will help him build his coffers, as Sanders and other former rivals have endorsed him, and several are helping him with fundraising.

The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression, due to nationwide shutdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Fundraising events have largely moved online as the virus has upended American life, forcing millions of people to stay in their homes and leading presidential campaigns to cancel public events and fundraising dinners.

Biden, a classic retail politician whose social media following pales in comparison with Trump's, has expressed frustration with the limitations of communicating with voters remotely. But the freeze on in-person campaigning during the pandemic has had an upside for the former vice president, giving him more time to court donors and shielding him from on-the-trail gaffes.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity: Indian envoy in US

Observing that the coronavirus pandemic has shown the existing international systems limitations, Indias envoy in the US has said that the world after COVID-19 needs a template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity. Econ...

$72.5 million COVID-19 emergency support for racing industry announced

Minister for Racing Winston Peters has announced a 72.5 million dollar COVID-19 emergency support package for the racing industry.We cant gild the lily. The racing industry has been hit by the perfect storm of COVID-19 while in a weak finan...

Report: Gaming revenue to top $159B in 2020

With video gaming and esports one of the most ready-made transitions for sports fans during the coronavirus-induced shutdown, projections for industry-wide revenue are up. Way up. According to a recent report by Newzoo senior market analyst...

Budget 2020 delivers increase in funding for District Health Boards

Budget 2020 delivers the biggest ever increase in funding for District Health Boards, as well as additional funding to deliver approximately 153,000 more surgeries and procedures, radiology scans and specialist appointments to help clear th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020