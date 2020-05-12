Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Giroir says US could do 40 mn to 50 mn tests per month by Sept

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:34 IST
Coronavirus: Giroir says US could do 40 mn to 50 mn tests per month by Sept

Trump administration “testing czar” Adm. Brett Giroir tells the Senate that the US could be performing at least 40 million to 50 million tests per month by September. But that would work out to only between 1.3 million to 1.7 million tests per day.

Harvard researchers say the United States must be doing 900,000 by this Friday in order to safely reopen. Giroir is assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services. He spoke via video conference on Tuesday at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions committee.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 plot revealed, Season 3 renewal, other latest updates

When will The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 be released The second season may not have an official release date, but fans will be happy to know that it has already been renewed. Read further to get the latest updates related to the sec...

Newborns among 16 dead in Kabul hospital attack; 24 killed in funeral bombing

Gunmen disguised as police attacked a hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing 16 people including two newborn babies from a maternity clinic run by the international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders.In a se...

US government sees record monthly deficit of $737.9 billion

The federal government piled up a record deficit in April, traditionally a month of big budget surpluses. The sea of red ink is being created by a drop in revenue and a massive increase in spending to fund efforts to deal with the coronavir...

Speeding car hits bus, 19-year-old dies

A 19-year-old man, son of a hotelier, was killed and his friend injured when their speeding car rammed into a stationary bus at Marine Drive in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening, a police official said. The accident took place on S N Road nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020