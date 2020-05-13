Hope Centre is serious this time: Sharad Yadav on Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre over the special economic package announced by Prime Minister Modi and said that the Centre had announced economic packages in the past as well and that he hopes it is serious this time around. "The economic package has been announced, now everyone is waiting to see how the distribution will be done. But the public is not convinced because the government had announced many packages in the past, but nothing really happened on the ground. The same way Rs 1.25 lakh crore were given to Bihar as well. I hope the government is serious this time," Yadav tweeted (translated from Hindi).

The Prime Minister had on Tuesday announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19. The Prime Minister had announced that the fourth phase of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown would be in "new form with new rules." (ANI)