Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stalin slams TN CM for blaming Koyambedu traders for spike in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:08 IST
Stalin slams TN CM for blaming Koyambedu traders for spike in COVID-19 cases

DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday took exception to Chief Minister K Palaniswami blaming market Koyambedu vegetable vendors for the spread of coronavirus and claimed "administrative lapses" on the part of the government led to the situation. On Wednesday, Palaniswami had blamed the reluctance of the vegetable vendors of the sprawling market here to move out as a major reason for the spread of COVID-19 in the state, saying despite several pleas since March they were adamant on staying put there citing losses that would be incurred by them.

"Now, because many from Koyambedu had travelled to other districts, the number of infected there has gone up. This is the reason for the spike in cases in Chennai also," he had said as the market emerged as a super spreader in recent days. The total positive cases in the state stood at 9,227 including 64 deaths, as on Wednesday.

Hitting out at the chief minister for the remarks, Stalin asked him not to blame people and others for the government's "administrative lapses". He said the lockdown effected by the state government in March was done in 'haste,' and charged it with not working out an effective implementation strategy for the Koyambedu market as well as other places thronged by vendors and the public.

"... the administrative lapse of the AIADMK government is the basic reason for the spread of the pandemic," Stalin, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said. He also termed as "confusing statement" remarks of the Chief Minister that the pandemic will increase slightly before going on a decline, saying the latter had earlier said the state will be free of coronavirus soon.

"He does not seem to factor in the pubic impact of his announcements on coronavirus," Stalin said. With the lockdown crossing 50 days, many sections have been suffering, some with no money to spend. Therefore, the government should provide a relief of Rs 5,000 assitance to the people, the DMK chief said, reiterating his earlier demand.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

'Work from home' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown, draft guidelines issued

Work from home may become a new normal post-lockdown for government employees to ensure social distancing norms till the coronavirus pandemic is checked. Draft guidelines in this regard have been circulated by the Personnel Ministry to all ...

Will ensure screams of migrant workers reach govt: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will ensure that the screams of migrant workers reach the government and described them as the ones carrying the countrys flagThere is dense darkness and these are difficult times, hav...

Maintain office environment during video-conference meetings: Govt to officials

Government officials, working from home, have to be dressed properly and maintain all norms of office environment while attending video-conference during and after the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A draft guidelines have b...

Emami-Nuvoco cement deal on track

At a time when several deals are falling apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emami Cement Limited and the Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited on Thursday said their Rs 5,500 crore acquisition pact is on track. Nuvoco Vistas, formerly Lafa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020