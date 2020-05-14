Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Cong MPs,2 MLAs among 172 asked to go on quarantine

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:11 IST
Three Cong MPs,2 MLAs among 172 asked to go on quarantine

Three MPS and two MLAs of the Congress party in Kerala have been asked to go on home quarantine as a precautionary measure after they were suspected to have come in contact with a person at Walayar here who later tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources, 172 people, including the five congress leaders, few police personnel, healthofficials, and media personnel, have been asked to go on quarantine for possibly coming in contact with the person, who crossed the state border at Walayar from neighbouring Tamil Nadu on May 9 and had tested positive for the virus.

The five Congress leaders were at Walayar check-post on May 9, staging protest, alleging Kerala governments "apathy towards Keralites stranded across the border and overseas." They also had met people who were stranded at the border. Palakkad district administration sources said all those who came in contact with the Malappuram native, who was confirmed with the infection, have to remain under quarantine for 14 days.

"The policemen, who had shifted the affected person who fell unconscious at the check-post, has been instructed to go into home quarantine," the Palakkad DMO said. The district administration has asked MPs T N Prathapan (Thrissur), Ramya Haridas (Alathur), V K Sreekandan (Palakkad) and MLAs Shafi Parambil (Palakkad) and Anil Akkara (Wadakkanchery) to go into home quarantine.

The decision was taken at a medical board meeting chaired by the District Collector on Thursday. "During the 14-day quarantine, if those under observation show any kind of symptoms, their swab test will be done.Test will be done after 14 days even if there are no symptoms," the DMO said.

A total of 172 people have been identified-- there are 18 under the high risk category and 154 in low risk primary cateogry, according to sources. "Certain officials, public, political leaders, media personnel come under low-risk contacts, while health officials, policemen come under high-risk contacts," a district official said.

The district administration also asked journalists to maintain social distancing, cover mikes and to use gloves. The 44-year-old man, who arrived at the Walayar check-post from Chennai, had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 12.PTI RRT UD BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Sports won't be played in same way in post-corona era: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that sports will not be played in the same way in the post-coronavirus era, urging hockey players to get ready to adjust themselves to the changes. Rijiju said this d...

Kenya: Uber drivers to take 'Mask Selfie' before taking trips amid COVID-19

Uber drivers in Keny will now have to take Mask Selfies Before taking trips in Kenya. The company has now said that from next week, all Uber riders, drivers and couriers will be required to wear a mask when taking a trip.Also, any driver or...

Around 148,000 people in England had coronavirus recently: estimate

Around 148,000 people in England had COVID-19 in recent weeks, according to results on Thursday from a large-scale study in Britain into the spread of the disease.The Office for National Statistics said it estimated that about 0.27 of Engla...

Fresh announcements on economy to help farmers, migrants: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the announcements made by his government on Thursday to boost the economy will strengthen food security and credit to farmers as well as street vendorsTodays announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will espe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020