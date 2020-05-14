Three Cong MPs,2 MLAs among 172 asked to go on quarantine

Three MPS and two MLAs of the Congress party in Kerala have been asked to go on home quarantine as a precautionary measure after they were suspected to have come in contact with a person at Walayar here who later tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources, 172 people, including the five congress leaders, few police personnel, healthofficials, and media personnel, have been asked to go on quarantine for possibly coming in contact with the person, who crossed the state border at Walayar from neighbouring Tamil Nadu on May 9 and had tested positive for the virus.

The five Congress leaders were at Walayar check-post on May 9, staging protest, alleging Kerala governments "apathy towards Keralites stranded across the border and overseas." They also had met people who were stranded at the border. Palakkad district administration sources said all those who came in contact with the Malappuram native, who was confirmed with the infection, have to remain under quarantine for 14 days.

"The policemen, who had shifted the affected person who fell unconscious at the check-post, has been instructed to go into home quarantine," the Palakkad DMO said. The district administration has asked MPs T N Prathapan (Thrissur), Ramya Haridas (Alathur), V K Sreekandan (Palakkad) and MLAs Shafi Parambil (Palakkad) and Anil Akkara (Wadakkanchery) to go into home quarantine.

The decision was taken at a medical board meeting chaired by the District Collector on Thursday. "During the 14-day quarantine, if those under observation show any kind of symptoms, their swab test will be done.Test will be done after 14 days even if there are no symptoms," the DMO said.

A total of 172 people have been identified-- there are 18 under the high risk category and 154 in low risk primary cateogry, according to sources. "Certain officials, public, political leaders, media personnel come under low-risk contacts, while health officials, policemen come under high-risk contacts," a district official said.

The district administration also asked journalists to maintain social distancing, cover mikes and to use gloves. The 44-year-old man, who arrived at the Walayar check-post from Chennai, had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 12.