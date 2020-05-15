Cong slams Goa govt over surge in COVID-19 cases; seeks Guv's intervention 'to make management effective'

Left Menu
Congress on Friday lambasted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as the state recorded new cases of coronavirus after a gap of more than a month, alleging that the Goa government has turned out to be 'defective' on all fronts and the Cabinet has not left a single opportunity to "earn fortunes" through corrupt practices since the lockdown was announced in March.

ANI | Panjim (Goa) | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:19 IST
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress on Friday lambasted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as the state recorded new cases of coronavirus after a gap of more than a month, alleging that the Goa government has turned out to be 'defective' on all fronts and the Cabinet has not left a single opportunity to "earn fortunes" through corrupt practices since the lockdown was announced in March. "The BJP government headed by Dr Pramod Sawant has turned out to be defective on all fronts. The thermal guns, rapid testing kits and the entire management of corona pandemic by the BJP government has turned out to be defective and hence Goa has once again got converted into COVID-19 prone zone," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said.

"The BJP government is busy making a fortune in the testing times of COVID pandemic. The Chief Minister and his entire Cabinet along with the BJP office bearers have not left a single opportunity to earn fortunes by through corruption since the lockdown was announced in March," he said. The Congress demanded immediate intervention of Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik to make the administration "effective". "It is high time that the Governor of Goa takes charge of the administration, failing which Goa will soon become corona destination of India as predicted by Congress almost two months back."

It further cornered the BJP government in the state for "increased tariffs on water, diesel and alcohol to loot the common man" and said that the party will soon expose the "mass corruption" in the procurement of thermal guns, rapid testing kits and other medical equipment procured to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in Goa. "There is also huge corruption in various mobile apps which have been launched by the government. We will soon reveal all details to the people of Goa," Chodankar said. (ANI)

