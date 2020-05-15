Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden campaign sees larger 'battleground' in race against Trump

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 23:54 IST
Biden campaign sees larger 'battleground' in race against Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in November's election, with President Donald Trump's coronavirus response opening new battlegrounds in places like Arizona.

"We believe that there will be battleground states that have never been battleground states before," said Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, in an optimistic strategy briefing for reporters on Friday. O'Malley Dillon included Arizona, Texas and Georgia among states that have been inhospitable for Democrats, but that could power Biden to success in his Nov. 3 showdown with Trump, a Republican.

The incumbent enjoys tremendous advantages of his own in the race, including strong fundraising and digital campaigning. Trump's own team has been working for months on plans to make a similar push in states where Democrats are seen to have an advantage, such as Minnesota. Biden, meanwhile, has been restricted to campaigning from home in Delaware, where he is isolating due to the coronavirus. Some of his efforts to reach out to voters, including online events in key states, have been beset with technical difficulties.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Presidential candidates must win at least 270 votes from states in the U.S. Electoral College system to secure victory. O'Malley Dillon's strategy includes protecting states Democrats won in 2016 and winning swing states that went to Trump in 2016, including Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida.

"We have a clear path to 270," she said. Even a handful of those states could lend the campaign a decisive victory and polling numbers in several such states show Biden ahead currently.

Trump managed to overcome a similar polling deficit and predictions he would lose in 2016, beating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by relatively small margins in key states to win the Electoral College even while losing the popular vote. But the Biden campaign sees the electorate as different than prior to 2018's congressional elections, which pushed Democrats to a majority in the House.

They see suburban, college-educated and women voters growing more supportive of Democrats, and see many disenchanted by Trump's response to the coronavirus and his opposition to healthcare policies Biden helped enact as President Barack Obama's vice president. They also concede some voters, including white voters without college degrees, black men and Latino men, have grown less supportive of Democrats in the last decade but think Biden's working-class message can win them back.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Swedish clubs clash with health authorities as season remains on hold

Swedens elite soccer clubs have accused the countrys health authorities of banning them from carrying out their profession as frustration over the COVID-19 pandemic grows.The top-flight Allsvenskan has been aiming to get underway on June 14...

JK govt promotes e-learning under Samagra Shiksha to facilitate students during lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a slew of measures under its Samagra Shiksha programme to facilitate students with complete access to education through technological interventions and other viable means in the wake of the COV...

Jharkhand Cong informs AICC of efforts to bring back all migrants

Jharkhand Congress president Rameshwar Oraon on Friday said that about one lakh migrant workers of the state returned home so far while efforts were on to bring back all other stranded people. Taking part in a video conference with AICC Gen...

'Star Trek, not Star Wars:' NASA releases basic principles for moon exploration pact

NASA on Friday set the stage for a global debate over the basic principles governing how humans will live and work on the moon, as it released the main tenets of an international pact for moon exploration called the Artemis Accords.The acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020