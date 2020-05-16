Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases on the rise in Uttarakhand with return of migrants

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-05-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 14:24 IST
Coronavirus cases on the rise in Uttarakhand with return of migrants
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The return of migrants has caused an abrupt rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand with 17 people testing positive for the disease since the process started 10 days ago. All those who tested positive for the disease since the migrants began returning to the hill state are those returning from either Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana or Delhi, a health department official here said.

Over the last 10 days, 17 new positive cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 82. "All the new cases are of people who have returned to the state from outside," state health department spokesman J C Pandey said. The increased threat of coronavirus caused by the influx of migrants from different parts of the country, including highly-infected zones, is posing a new challenge to the state government.

"Ever since the migrants began to return to the state, COVID-19 cases have shot up. In the last 10 days, 17 new coronavirus positive cases have surfaced," DG (law and order) Ashok Kumar said. "In view of the increased threat caused by the migrants returning from worst-hit states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, people need to be extra careful during the next fortnight and strictly follow the guidelines to protect themselves from the deadly disease," he said. According to official data, 82,834 out of more than 2 lakh migrants, have returned from outside so far and the process is going to continue for the next 10-15 days."People cannot afford to lower their guard as the real threat begins now with the influx of migrants from highly infected states to the rural areas. The influx is going to continue for at least a fortnight," Pandey said. Asking people to be careful, he urged them to avoid going out unless very necessary and wear masks and maintain social distancing. Those returning from outside are being mandatorily quarantined for 14 days either at home or a facility and have been warned of action under the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act if they violate quarantine rules and run away to mingle with locals, the DG Law and Order said.

All this is being done for the safety of people by keeping the increased threat at bay, he said. A random sampling of migrants is being carried out under four different categories, including those above 65 years of age, those returning from hospitals outside the state, and those who have returned during the third phase of the lockdown, Health Secretary Nitesh Jha said. The random sampling of migrants returning by road is being carried out on the border check posts set up in Udhamsingh Nagar, Pauri, Nainital, Haridwar and Dehradun districts.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Don't be so apprehensive about disposal of service cases: CAT chairman to J-K HC chief justice

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court need not be so apprehensive about the disposal of cases by the Central Administrative Tribunal CAT, its chairman L Narasimha Reddy said on Saturday. Refuting the claims made by Jammu and Kashmir High Court C...

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said.Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by inter...

SC declares its summer vacation as period of functioning in view of COVID crisis

In view of the court functioning affected due the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Supreme Court has decided to declare its summer vacation as a period of functioning of the court. In a partial modification of notification of even number d...

Walk In Sample Collection Kiosk installed at INHS Sanjeevani

The Walk-In Sample Collection Kiosk WISK, which has been jointly developed by the DRDO-Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory and Government Medical College in Ernakulam, was handed over to INHS Sanjeevani on Saturday. The WISK reached...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020