WB govt okays 105 special trains to bring back migrant workers, others from 16 states

West Bengal government has given nod for 105 special trains to bring back migrant workers and others from 16 States, State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay informed on Saturday.

The Railways Board has been informed in this regard and the State government will bear travel expenses of the people travelling by these trains, he said.

The decision comes after Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government to allow 105 trains every day for migrant labourers."I once again appeal to West Bengal government, instead of allowing 105 trains in 30 days, please give permission for 105 trains every day. We will send back all the migrant labourers of West Bengal who want to go back home," Goyal said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)