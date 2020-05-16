Oppn slams Goa CM for train halts, says virus cases will rise

Oppn slams Goa CM for train halts, says virus cases will risePTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:17 IST
Goa opposition leaders like GFP chief Vijai Sardesai and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Saturday hit out at Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for failing to convince the Centre to not give halts in the coastal state to passing special trains amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Two trains from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala halted at Madgaon here and around 300 passengers alighted.
Khaunte said the passengers who arrived here had second homes in the state and had come from a red zone like Delhi, thereby increasing chances of the virus spreading here. Sardesai said the state would soon go from orange zone to red zone as the state government had failed to convince the Centre about not giving halts here.
"Reliable information suggests we are steadily marching from Orange to Red Zone. Goa Govt failed to convince Centre to not halt train @Goa & results will be seen tonite (tonight). Who will take responsibility for this Zone Change? Btw they released advts to announce #Goa becoming Green Zone!" Sardesai tweeted. CM Sawant had asked the Centre to drop halts in Goa but nothing came of the appeal.
