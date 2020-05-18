Maharashtra CM, 8 others to take oath as MLCs today
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight other newly-elected MLCs will take oath as Members of Legislative Council at 1 pm on Monday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 08:55 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight other newly-elected MLCs will take oath as Members of Legislative Council at 1 pm on Monday. The nine candidates were on May 14 elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council.The poll results were declared as only nine nominations were filed for nine seats.
Besides Thackeray, his party colleague Neelam Gorhe was also elected, among others. Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjeetsinh Mohite Patil and Ramesh Karad were elected from BJP. (ANI)
