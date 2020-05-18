Trump to nominate a top Ohio prosecutor as U.S. Attorney in D.C.-official

President Donald Trump intends to nominate a top Ohio federal prosecutor as the new U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, an administration official confirmed on Monday.

Justin Herdman, the current U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, will take over the post currently occupied by Tim Shea, a former adviser to Attorney General William Barr who has been serving there in an interim capacity.

The official, who spoke anonymously because the announcement is not yet public, added that Shea will move to head the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.