Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nicaragua closes Costa Rica border to protest virus testing

PTI | Managua | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:46 IST
Nicaragua closes Costa Rica border to protest virus testing

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega blamed new coronavirus-related health monitoring measures taken by neighboring Costa Rica for his country's decision Monday to close their two border crossings. In a nationally televised address, Ortega said more than 1,000 trucks were stranded on Nicaraguan highways. The dispute boiled over after Costa Rica on May 8 began testing all truck drivers entering the country for COVID-19.

Costa Rica said 61 truckers had so far tested positive, most trying to enter from Nicaragua though some were also entering from Panama. The truckers are tested at the border before being allowed to continue. Those who test positive are forced to turn around. Those showing symptoms are rejected without a test.

“It isn't Nicaragua that has closed the border,” Ortega said. “It is Costa Rica (that has) with measures it began to take, to demand, to establish.” He called the testing “a pretext” used by Costa Rican authorities. At Costa Rica's southern border with Panama, truckers blocked traffic Monday to also protest the measures.

Costa Rica's COVID-19 border testing policy was not only affecting regional trade and costing Nicaraguan businesses money, but the positive test results have been another piece of evidence suggesting the Ortega government's paltry reporting of COVID-19 cases lacks transparency. Nicaragua has reported only 25 confirmed cases of the disease and eight related deaths. Those numbers have become more difficult to defend as more Nicaraguans speak out about the deaths of their relatives.

Ortega's government has not implemented social distancing measures used elsewhere and continues to promote mass gatherings. Schools remain open and professional sporting events still draw fans.

The lack of action in neighboring Nicaragua has concerned Costa Rican officials who have so far demurred when asked about the public health threat the country poses. Costa Rica appears to have triggered Ortega's response by saying Friday that truckers bringing cargo to Costa Rica could leave it at the border and have Costa Rican drivers take it to the final destination. Those drivers transiting the country could still do so, but only after testing negative and with a police escort.

The Central American Council of Economic Integration Ministers discussed the measures Monday and asked Costa Rica to suspend its latest ones. Costa Rica proposed creating a regional protocol including bio-security measures and a working group to make sure commerce continues to flow freely. Costa Rica Foreign Trade Secretary Dyalá Jiménez said the other regional members complained that the measures were not approved by the regional body and therefore lacked legal standing.

“This situation complicated the possibility of arriving at regional agreements to quickly allow us to address the situation at our borders,” she said. Costa Rican business groups have also complained about the effects of the measures on commerce. The Costa Rica Exporters Chamber said the government's actions Friday had a negative impact on more than 1,000 Costa Rica exporters.

Costa Rica has 866 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 10 deaths. Ortega said he was willing to talk to his Costa Rican counterparts to find a solution, “but it depends on Costa Rica.”

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Philippines reports 224 new coronavirus infections, cases near 13,000

The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported six new coronavirus deaths and 224 more infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 12,942.The number of deaths was the lowest in just over two weeks, with the total now at 83...

South Korean football club apologises for filling stands with 'sex dolls'

South Korean football club FC Seoul has apologised for using sex dolls to fill the empty stadiums during its second game of the K League season. On Sunday, FC Seoul took on Gwangju in the K League, but the competition was played behind clos...

Kuwait-returned nurse tests positive again in Kerala

In the first case of relapse of Covid-19 infection in Kerala, a nine-month pregnant nurse, who returned from Kuwait recently after recovering from the disease, has tested positive once again here. The 34-year-old Alappuzha native had return...

Iran sentences couple to death over money laundering

A special anti-corruption court in Iran has sentenced a couple to death on money laundering and other charges, the judiciary said Tuesday. The couple Najva Lasheidaei and her husband Vahid Behzadi are said to have smuggled hard currency a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020