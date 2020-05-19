Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda interacts with party office-bearers from four states over cyclone Amphan

BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with senior party office-bearers from Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu via video conferencing regarding cyclone Amphan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:57 IST
Nadda interacts with party office-bearers from four states over cyclone Amphan
BJP national president JP Nadda during video-conferencing with party officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with senior party office-bearers from Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu via video conferencing regarding cyclone Amphan. He held a meeting with party's state presidents, state general secretaries and state general secretaries (organisation) of the four states regarding the super cyclone.

He had said in a tweet earlier that a clear directive has been given to BJP workers to cooperate with their state administrations in relief operations and evacuation process of people. "Super Cyclone Amphan is heading towards coastal region of Orissa, West Bengal, partially touching Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. A clear directive given to BJP workers to cooperate with their administrations in relief operations and evacuation process of people," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding cyclone Amphan and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga brought before French court

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arraigned before a French public prosecutor on Tuesday, three days after police swooped on his hideout in a Paris suburb, ending a 26-year manhunt. The 84-year-old is accused of funding and armin...

CAPF canteens put procurement on hold till MHA clarifies 'swadeshi' products

The mega network of central paramilitary forces that caters to about 50 lakh troops and their families has put on hold all fresh procurement of supplies from over 400 vendors till a clarity is obtained from the government on the term swades...

Power ministry puts in place arrangements to face cyclone Amphan

The power ministry on Tuesday said it has put in place adequate arrangements to face cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in ...

Maha: Thane COVID-19 cases go past 4000-mark, Palghar at 404

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district on Tuesday went past the 4,000-mark after 241 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, said a health official. The COVID-19 case count now stands at 4,169, he added.There were seven deaths...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020