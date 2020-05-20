Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unfortunate that UP govt is not allowing buses for migrant workers: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that it is unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing buses for migrant workers.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:36 IST
Unfortunate that UP govt is not allowing buses for migrant workers: Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that it is unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing buses for migrant workers. "If Congress is arranging food and buses for people, every government should welcome it. Not giving permission at borders, arresting leaders and doing petty politics, is it justified? It is unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing buses," Pilot said.

Earlier, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had lashed out at the UP government for not letting the buses arranged by the Congress enter the state to ferry migrants. He stated that the Yogi Adityanath government is indulging in "cheap politics". The Congress had on Tuesday asserted that party members along with the fleet of buses will remain at the Uttar Pradesh border till 4 pm on May 20 to wait for the state government's nod on further movement. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Let's put bitterness in quarantine, says Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday appealed to his fans to let go of grudges and tend to their relationships in these difficult times. The 77-year-old actor uploaded a video on Instagram where he smiles looking into the camera.Lets put ...

Successful implementation of support measures for NBFI will be key: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said support measures announced by the government for non-banking finance companies seek to ease borrower strain and boost funding conditions for NBFIs, but successful implementation will be the key. In a statemen...

Dr Reddy's Q4 net profit up 76 pc to Rs 764 cr

Pharma major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 75.92 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 764.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on account of robust sales in the US and Europe. The company had posted a net...

Buses provided by Congress unfit for transporting migrant workers: UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday lashed out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the issue of buses arranged by the Congress for stranded migrant workers, saying it is for a political stunt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020