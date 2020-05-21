Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's re-election campaign steps up fundraising in April

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 06:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 06:00 IST
Trump's re-election campaign steps up fundraising in April

U.S. President Donald Trump raised $16.9 million in April for his re-election campaign, ending the month with $107.7 million in cash, according to a disclosure filed on Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission. The funds gathered in April marked an increase from March when Trump's campaign committee raised $13.6 million.

Both Trump and his rival, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, appear to be stepping up their fundraising despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has hammered the U.S. economy and disrupted election campaigns. Biden is due to report on his campaign finances on Wednesday, but the former vice president said earlier this month that when combined with his party, he raised $60.5 million in April, slightly below the $61.7 million that Trump and his Republican Party raised.

Biden has been playing catch-up to Trump, who has been amassing an election war chest since 2017.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar nurses losses as currency markets eye recovery prospects

The dollar nursed broad losses on Thursday and riskier currencies held gains as investors looked to a bright recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, shrugging off diabolical forecasts and rising Sino-U.S. tension.In bullish overnight trade, th...

FEATURE -'Happily ever after' eludes Taiwan, a year after Asia's first gay marriages

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage last year, university professor Lois was among thousands of gay people who cheered and waved rainbow flags...

Michigan flooding displaces thousands, encroaches on chemical plant

Rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland on Wednesday, displacing thousands of residents and spreading into a Dow Chemical Co plant in the riverfront city. By late morning, flo...

Tokyo's top prosecutor set to resign, media say, in blow to Japan PM Abe

Tokyos top prosecutor was set to resign after a report that he gambled illegally during Japans coronavirus state of emergency, media said on Thursday, in a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose support has been hit over his handling of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020