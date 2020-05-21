Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran dismisses new U.S. sanctions as "fruitless and repetitive"

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 21-05-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 12:54 IST
Iran dismisses new U.S. sanctions as "fruitless and repetitive"
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran dismissed on Thursday new U.S. sanctions on several Iranian officials, saying they were a sign of the complete inefficiency of Washington's previous sanctions on the Islamic Republic, state television reported.

"Washington's fruitless and repetitive sanctions against Iranian officials is a sign of weakness, despair, and confusion of the U.S. administration," state TV quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying. The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on several Iranian authorities, including the interior minister, accusing them of engaging in serious cases of human rights abuse.

The U.S. Treasury Department said Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli gave orders authorizing the Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) of Iran to use lethal force in response to anti-government protests in November, leading to the killing of protesters, including at least 23 minors. Hundreds of young and working-class Iranians took to the streets on Nov. 15 to protest against the government's decision to increase fuel prices. The protests turned political, with demonstrators burning pictures of senior officials and calling on clerical rulers to step down.

Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, denounced the unrest as a "very dangerous conspiracy" by Iran's enemies. An opposition website said in January that at least 631 people were killed during the unrest and London-based Amnesty International said more than 300 people had been killed.

Both accounts have been dismissed by the Islamic Republic, which has yet to give a death toll. The Iranian judiciary has sentenced dozens of protesters to long terms in prison.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US providing $3.2 million to Egyptian Red Crescent to mitigate COVID-19

The United States Government, in partnership with the Government of Egypt, through the United States Agency for International Development USAID, is providing 51 million Egyptian Pounds or 3.2 million to the Egyptian Red Crescent ERC to miti...

Astronauts arrive for NASA's 1st home launch in decade

The two astronauts who will end a nine-year launch drought for NASA arrived at Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, exactly one week before their historic SpaceX flight. It will be the first time a private company, rather than a national gove...

Cyclone swamps parts of India, Bangladesh, evacuations keep death toll down

Rescue teams searched for survivors in eastern India and Bangladesh on Thursday, a day after the most powerful cyclone in over a decade devastated coastal villages, tore down power lines, and left large tracts of land underwater. The full e...

US envoy working to resuscitate flagging Afghan peace deal

The first visit to Kabul by Washingtons peace envoy since Afghanistans squabbling political leadership reached a power-sharing agreement comes amid increased violence blamed mostly on an Islamic State affiliate that has been targeted in ste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020