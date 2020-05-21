Top Tokyo prosecutor offers to resign over reports of gambling

Top Tokyo prosecutor offers to resign over reports of gamblingReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:48 IST
Japan's justice minister on Thursday said that Tokyo's top prosecutor had tendered his resignation earlier in the day following media reports that he had been gambling with acquaintances, flouting social distancing recommendations.
Speaking to reporters, Justice Minister Masako Mori said that Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office chief Hiromu Kurokawa, a close ally to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had admitted to playing mahjong for money, which she said was "truly regrettable".
She added that his resignation would be approved at a Cabinet meeting on Friday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Masako Mori
- Tokyo
- Japan
- Shinzo Abe
- Hiromu Kurokawa
ALSO READ
Tokyo reports 38 new coronavirus cases in fifth straight day of decline
IOC plans to hold cancelled Tokyo session remotely
AOC's John Coates: Tokyo could be the greatest Olympics ever
Tokyo reports 36 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday - TV Asahi
Tokyo Game Show 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak