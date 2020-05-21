UK PM Johnson will not face criminal action over relationship with U.S. businesswoman - Mirror

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face criminal action following allegations of misconduct over his relationship with U.S tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Thursday. The Independent Office for Police Conduct launched an investigation last September following a newspaper report that Johnson, when the mayor of London, had failed to disclose his personal links to Arcuri who received thousands of pounds in public business funding and places on official trade trips.

Johnson denied any wrongdoing, saying everything was done with full propriety and that there was no interest to declare. The IOPC, the British police watchdog, was due to announce its findings later on Thursday but the Mirror said on its website it was expected to recommend there be no criminal investigation.