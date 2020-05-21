Former Trump lawyer Cohen leaves prison early due to coronavirus -source

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was released from a federal prison on Thursday due to concerns that he could be exposed to the new coronavirus while incarcerated, according to a source familiar with the case. Cohen, 53, had completed a bit more than a year of a three-year sentence for his role in paying hush money to two women - pornographic film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal - who said they had sexual relationships with Trump, as well as financial crimes and lying to Congress.

He is expected to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement. Cohen, who had been imprisoned in a facility in New York state, had been eligible for release from prison in November 2021. Cohen was the second Trump associate released early from prison due to coronavirus concerns after his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released last week.

Trump has called Cohen a "rat." Cohen has called Trump a "racist," a "con man" and "a cheat."