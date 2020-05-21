Youth Congress launches 'Nyay' campaign on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary

The Indian Youth Congress paid homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary on Thursday, launching 'Nyay' campaign for the underprivileged in the country. The office bearers and workers of the IYC, the Congress' youth wing, presented a token amount to poor and underprivileged people across the country as a symbol of 'nyay' and demanded the Centre to do justice to them and help them in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV launched the campaign at IYC headquarters here, by providing financial assistance to the underprivileged. "This concept is part of the NYAY scheme, which has been advocated by Rahul Gandhi, as an effective scheme to help the underprivileged people and their families," he said.

As per the 'Nyay Yojna', the IYC is demanding the central government to provide a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per person for six months, along with doubling the MGNREGA benefits for people employed under it in rural areas, he said. The AICC incharge of Youth Congress, Krishna Allavaru said, "migrants, unemployed youth and people who have lost their jobs and their families have been left to suffer because the government has turned a blind eye towards them." The state IYC teams, as a symbolic tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, offered '1 DIN KA NYAY' in the form of the token amount of Rs 200 to the impoverished and underprivileged people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in the country, IYC media incharge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said.