Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth Congress launches 'Nyay' campaign on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:42 IST
Youth Congress launches 'Nyay' campaign on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary

The Indian Youth Congress paid homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary on Thursday, launching 'Nyay' campaign for the underprivileged in the country. The office bearers and workers of the IYC, the Congress' youth wing, presented a token amount to poor and underprivileged people across the country as a symbol of 'nyay' and demanded the Centre to do justice to them and help them in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV launched the campaign at IYC headquarters here, by providing financial assistance to the underprivileged. "This concept is part of the NYAY scheme, which has been advocated by  Rahul Gandhi, as an effective scheme to help the underprivileged people and their families," he said.

As per the 'Nyay Yojna', the IYC is demanding the central government to provide a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per person for six months, along with doubling the MGNREGA benefits for people employed under it in rural areas, he said. The AICC incharge of Youth Congress, Krishna Allavaru said, "migrants, unemployed youth and people who have lost their jobs and their families have been left to suffer because the government has turned a blind eye towards them." The state IYC teams, as a symbolic tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, offered '1 DIN KA NYAY' in the form of the token amount of Rs 200 to the impoverished and underprivileged people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in the country, IYC media incharge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China finally moves towards tougher national security laws for Hong Kong

Beijing is moving to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong, it announced on Thursday, following last years often violent anti-China unrest that plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since it returned to Beijing rule in 1...

Punjab's COVID-19 death toll rises to 39, tally 2,028

A two-month-old boy died of coronavirus in Punjab, taking the death toll to 39, while 23 fresh infections pushed the total number of cases in the state to 2,028, officials said on Thursday. The infant, who was suffering from pneumonia, died...

Hundreds killed in South Sudan tribal clashes - ICRC

Hundreds of civilians, including three aid workers, were killed in a series of tribal clashes in villages in South Sudans vast Jonglei state, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Thursday.The territory of South Sudan ha...

13 workers die in Bangladesh road accident

A speeding truck loaded with iron bars overturned Thursday in heavy rain after its driver apparently lost control, killing 13 passengers in northern Bangladesh, police said. The truck was travelling from Dhaka and the dead were day laborers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020