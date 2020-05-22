Former DMK leader VP Duraisamy joins BJP
VP Duraisamy, who was removed from the post of deputy General Secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-05-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 12:07 IST
"I have been closely watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. He is working hard to uplift the lives of downtrodden communities," Duraisamy said.
State BJP President L Murugan said, "Duraisamy is from Namakkal and a senior politician. He was Deputy Speaker in Tamil Nadu Assembly. We welcome him wholeheartedly." (ANI)
