Everybody must work together in crisis, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that both central government and state government should work together in the times of crisis. She made the remarks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal.

"At this hour of crisis, we feel that we must work together. There are so many areas where they can help us, the state government also exists in this country and the central government also exists. If there is a crisis everybody must work together," Banerjee said when asked about Prime Minister's visit. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi announced Rs 1000 crore for the emergency fund but he didn't clarify whether it will be advance or a package.

"He (PM) announced Rs 1000 crore for the emergency fund but he didn't clarify whether it will be advance or a package. He said he will decide later on but it may be advance also. I said whatever you will give you decide, we will give you details," she said. "We have to help people so we have started relief work. I told PM that we will get Rs 53,000 crore from the central government regarding food subsidy, social schemes and central schemes wherever our money is there. So I said you try to give some money to us so that we can work in this crisis," Banerjee said.

At least 72 people have lost their lives in West Bengal due to the cyclone. The Prime Minister has also announced Rs 1,000 crore financial assistance for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. (ANI)