Quiet birthday for Kerala CM: PM, Gadkari, extend greetings

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 24-05-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 13:29 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday turned 75, but it was a quiet birthday for him as he continued with official work and COVID-19 related matters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal greeted the Chief Minister.

In a tweet, Modi extended his birthday greetings to the Chief Minister, wishing him good health. "Birthday wishes to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Gadkari also took to twitter to greet Vijayan. "Birthday greetings to Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @vijayanpinarayiJi," he said.

Mohanlal did likewise, tweeting "Birthday wishes to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri @vijayanpinarayisir". Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and mentioned the CPI(M) leader's speech at the Kerala Assembly in 1977, holding up his bloodstained shirt.

Vijayan, along with other party leaders, was arrested and taken into custody on September 28, 1975 during the Emergency and reportedly beaten up. Upon his release two years later, Vijayan rushed to the state legislative assembly with his bloodied shirt from that day and spoke against the state's "excesses." "Then, he created a storm by talking with a bloodstained shirt. Now he has made his state the object of adulation in the country.

The CM of Kerala emphasised our bond, calling us brothers, keeping the borders open. Our Heartfelt birthday wishes to our comrade @vijayanpinarayi," Kamal Haasan tweeted. Meanwhile, a senior official at the Chief Minister's Office said Vijayan continued with official work and evaluating the COVID-19 situation "Comrade has never held any celebrations on his birthday.

Today is no different. He evaluated the COVID-19 situation and was checking office files at his residence, the Cliff House, here," the official told PTI.

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

I feel much more centred now: Reese Witherspoon

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon says she is in the best phase of her life, both personally and professionally. The 44-year-old actor said she has let go of the fears and insecurities that dominated her in the initial years of her career an...

UP govt banned mobile phones inside COVID-19 hospitals to hide their poor condition: Akhilesh

Questioning the Uttar Pradesh governments decision to prohibit coronavirus patients from using mobile phones inside isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the ban was put in place to hide ...

India needs to improve contract enforcement, upgrade infra to attract companies, say experts

India needs to improve contract enforcement mechanism and upgrade infrastructure to attract companies looking to move away from China and seeking other investment destinations, feel experts. The outbreak of COVID-19 has created unique oppor...

UK PM's adviser must quit over lockdown drive- Conservative lawmaker

A lawmaker from Britains ruling Conservative Party on Sunday called for the resignation of Dominic Cummings, the senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who travelled 400 km 250 miles from London to northern England during lockdown w...
