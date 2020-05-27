Himachal BJP prez Rajeev Bindal resigns

Himachal BJP prez Rajeev Bindal resignsPTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:10 IST
Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal resigned from his post on Wednesday within four-and-a-half-months of his appointment, saying he was doing so to ensure a proper investigation into an alleged corruption case
In a resignation letter sent to BJP president J P Nadda, Bindal stated that he was tendering his resignation on high moral grounds as some people were dragging the party's name in the alleged corruption by the state health director. PTI DJIHMB
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajeev Bindal
- Himachal Pradesh
- JP Nadda
- BJP