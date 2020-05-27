Himachal BJP prez Rajeev Bindal resigns

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal resigned from his post on Wednesday within four-and-a-half-months of his appointment, saying he was doing so to ensure a proper investigation into an alleged corruption case

In a resignation letter sent to BJP president J P Nadda, Bindal stated that he was tendering his resignation on high moral grounds as some people were dragging the party's name in the alleged corruption by the state health director. PTI DJIHMB