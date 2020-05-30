Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several steps ahead, more than prepared to tackle COVID-19: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:23 IST
Several steps ahead, more than prepared to tackle COVID-19: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that his government was "several steps ahead" of the novel coronavirus and was more than prepared to deal with the situation. Kejriwal underlined that the aim of the government was to ensure that the number of deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) should not rise even if the count of patients were rising.

"I want to assure Delhi residents that your government is several steps ahead of the coronavirus," the chief minister said at an online press conference. "We are making of plenty arrangements that are much more than the requirements. We are more than prepared to tackle it," he said.

According to Kejriwal, cases of the pathogen went up by 8,500 in the past 15 days, but only 500 people were admitted in hospitals and most were recovering at home. "We have arranged for enough beds," he said. "More beds are being arranged." Kejriwal added that the government was also developing an app to give people information about the availability of beds in hospitals.

Referring to allegedly fake videos being circulated on social media, the chief minister said: "We have to leave politics behind. The country going through a bad time." PTI GJS/SLB HMB.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said demonstrators protesting the death of a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever...

UK government authorises return of live sport

The British government has approved the return of domestic competitive sport behind closed doors from June 1. Major professional competitions have been shut down since March because of the coronavirus.But Culture, Media and Sport Secretary ...

Special court adjourns hearing on UP Cong chief's bail plea

A special court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallus bail plea till June 1 after the prosecution submitted that the investigation was ongoing. Lallu, arrested on May 20 for alleged forgery of...

Virus: Revoke transfer of cop who spoke to me, says Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded that the transfer of a policeman who had spoken to him about lack of personal protection kits amid the coronavirus outbreak be revoked. A video that went viral on social media showed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020