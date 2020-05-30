Left Menu
`Modi' name has a mantra to take India to greater heights: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of one year of the second term of NDA government and said that 'Modi' name has a "mantra".

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of one year of the second term of NDA government and said that 'Modi' name has a "mantra". "'Modi' name has a mantra. M for 'motivational'. He works to take India to greater heights and motivates us. O for 'Opportunity', he works to bring out nation's hidden opportunities. D for 'Dynamic leadership'. I for 'inspire', 'India'. He inspires us to make India self-reliant." Chouhan told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his good wishes to countrymen and his party workers on the first anniversary of NDA 2.0 government under the "glorious leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that it was full of "historic reforms and achievements". Adityanath said the NDA government has always worked with Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Vikas'.

"The BJP has completed its 1 year of the second tenure under the glorious leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was full of historic reforms and achievements powered by the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Vikas'," said Adityanath. (ANI)

