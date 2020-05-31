Left Menu
Development News Edition

AG Subrahmanyam interpretation of HC order in SEC issue 'wrong', says TDP's Kanakamedala Raveendra Kumar

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Rajya Sabha MP and party legal cell head Kanakamedala Raveendra Kumar on Sunday said that the interpretation made by Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam pertaining to High Court's order on the issue of Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) was "wrong" and opined that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar can resume the office "immediately."

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-05-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 13:47 IST
AG Subrahmanyam interpretation of HC order in SEC issue 'wrong', says TDP's Kanakamedala Raveendra Kumar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Rajya Sabha MP and party legal cell head Kanakamedala Raveendra Kumar on Sunday said that the interpretation made by Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam pertaining to High Court's order on the issue of Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) was "wrong" and opined that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar can resume the office "immediately." He further said that the AG was in a "delicate situation" during a press conference held yesterday as two principal secretaries of the government were sitting with him.

"The interpretation made by AG Sriram Subrahmanyam was wrong regarding the High Court's verdict in case of SEC. The HC orders quashing the ordinance and government orders take the position to the pre ordinance scenario which means Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar can be reinstated immediately," he said while speaking to ANI. "The AG seems to be under delicate situation as two principal secretaries of the government sat by his side during the press conference. The interpretations of AG are not correct, but I understand his delicate condition," Kumar added.

Hours after Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar resumed the office of SEC following the Andhra Pradesh High Court order, state AG Subrahmanyam yesterday stated that Kumar's action of returning to the office of SEC is not in accordance with court's judgment. "Yesterday Andhra Pradesh High Court gave its order in SEC matter. I got judgment copy at 3 pm today. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar circulated a memo to various government officers at 3.30 pm yesterday that he has been restored as SEC. That is a self-declaration. I looked at whether the ruling of the High Court allowed for self-declaratory restoration as attempted by Kumar and I found out that the High Court did not use sentences for self-declaratory restoration. It said that there has to be a follow-up action in the manner and directed the state to restore the office of Ramesh Kumar, which involves notice and set procedure. This is not in accordance with HC judgment," Subrahmanyam told reporters on Saturday.

The AG had also alleged that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar directed SEC office personnel to send the vehicles of SEC to his Hyderabad office. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Beyonce, Dwayne Johnson, Rihanna others call for justice for George Floyd

Hollywood celebrities Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez and others took to social media demanding justice for George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. The 46-year-old ma...

Chartered plane operators see slow demand amid coronavirus crisis

In these times of coronavirus, chartered flights might seem to be the preferred choice for those who can afford but chartered jet industry executives feel business growth is unlikely to pick up in the next few months even though they have r...

Order CMO to publish 'performance report on corruption' since 2012: Goa Cong urges Guv

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Sunday urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to order Pramod Sawant to release a performance report on corruption. After Lokayukta Certificates, we request Honble Governor Satya Pal Malik to order Goa CMO to ...

Manipur reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 66

Manipur reported 4 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 66. The number of active cases in the state stands at 59, Manipur government said.A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020