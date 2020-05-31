Left Menu
Development News Edition

First year of PM Modi's second term studded with bold decisions, says Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

The first year of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre has been a historic one with several achievements under his belt, said BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit chief Kanna Lakshmi Narayana on Sunday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-05-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 22:12 IST
First year of PM Modi's second term studded with bold decisions, says Andhra Pradesh BJP chief
BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana talking to ANI on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

The first year of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre has been a historic one with several achievements under his belt, said BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit chief Kanna Lakshmi Narayana on Sunday. "In 2014 when he came into power, he served as Pradhan Sevak and led the country into development. In 2019, he promised to be the Chowkidar, and won as the Prime Minister for the second time in a row," said Narayana.

The state unit BJP president said that Prime Minister Modi emerged as a 'hero' by taking bold decisions on Triple Talaq, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Citizenship Amendment Act, and so on. Talking about measures taken by Prime Minister Modi to fight COVID-19, he told ANI: "PM has managed the situation efficiently, and contained its spread to the maximum possible extent."

"Prime Minister Modi has set up 650 COVID-19 testing centres across the country. As a result, 1.60 lakh tests per day has become possible. He launched the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," he added. "From providing relief packages to different sectors to making arrangements for migrants to travel back to their native places, he has done a commendable job," he said.

Narayana further said that Prime Minister Modi has stood out as an 'ideal' leader. (ANI)

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Libre Abordo announces bankruptcy, termination of swap with Venezuela

Mexico-based company Libre Abordo said on Sunday it was bankrupt and that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had terminated an oil-for-food agreement that had allowed the firm to supply water trucks in exchange for millions of barrels of V...

Israeli police probe false claims in case against PM's wife

Israeli police on Sunday said they were investigating whether two employees at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus official residence gave false testimony in a civil case against his wife, Sara Netanyahu reportedly in order to help her fend...

Soccer-Valencia respond to Atalanta coach's coronavirus confession

Valencia have criticised Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for taking charge of his sides Champions League match against the Spanish side in March despite suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Gasperini told Italian newspaper ...

History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Two NASA astronauts on Sunday entered the International Space Station from SpaceXs Dragon spacecraft after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. The National Ae...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020