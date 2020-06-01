Left Menu
Development News Edition

US will consider rejoining WHO if it ends corruption, reliance on China: White House

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 00:22 IST
US will consider rejoining WHO if it ends corruption, reliance on China: White House
Image Credit: Freepik

The US will consider rejoining the World Health Organization if it ends corruption and reliance on China, the White House said on Sunday. President Donald Trump on Friday terminated America's relationship with the WHO and accused the global health body of being hand in glove with China in sharing inaccurate information to the world about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 370,000 people globally.

"The WHO needs to reform. What the president said, if the WHO reforms and ends the corruption and ends the reliance on China, the US will very seriously consider coming back," US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien told ABC News. The US has said that it will spend the money, over USD 400 million which it gives to the WHO, on other international public health bodies.

"In the meantime, we're going to take that USD 400 million that the US spends, compared to the USD 40 million that the Chinese spend on the WHO. And we're going to make sure it gets to front-line health care workers, just like we're doing with PEPFAR in Africa," O'Brien said. "The WHO isn't saving lives for AIDS and HIV victims in Africa. It's the United States and our generous taxpayers who are saving those lives in Africa. We're not doing it through the WHO. We're doing it as the United States of America," he said.

"We're going to take that same money and make sure it gets to the Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross and the hospitals all over the world that need it, and doesn't go through a corrupt international organization that's controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. That's for sure," O'Brien said. Appearing on CNN on another Sunday talk show, O'Brien said that the US has got a series of measures to deal with China and the way they've choked out freedom in Hong Kong.

"The president made a very important announcement on that front on Friday and the US government is looking at all of our relations with Hong Kong and China. So there will be a response and it will be proportional, but this is not something that our adversaries are going to get away with for free," he added.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for media and entertainment industry in view of COVID-19

Ahead of Unlock 1, the Maharashtra government-issued standard operating procedure SOP, including a list of general guidelines for the media and entertainment industry in view of COVID-19. The guidelines include sanitisation of offices prior...

Mexico's Libre Abordo announces bankruptcy, termination of swap with Venezuela

Mexico-based company Libre Abordo said on Sunday it was bankrupt and that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had terminated an oil-for-food agreement that had allowed the firm to supply water trucks in exchange for millions of barrels of V...

Israeli police probe false claims in case against PM's wife

Israeli police on Sunday said they were investigating whether two employees at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus official residence gave false testimony in a civil case against his wife, Sara Netanyahu reportedly in order to help her fend...

Soccer-Valencia respond to Atalanta coach's coronavirus confession

Valencia have criticised Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for taking charge of his sides Champions League match against the Spanish side in March despite suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Gasperini told Italian newspaper ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020