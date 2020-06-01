Left Menu
Development News Edition

First physical meet of EC in nearly three months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:31 IST
First physical meet of EC in nearly three months

A meeting of the "full commission" -- the chief election commissioner and two election commissioners -- took place at the Nirvachan Sadan here on Monday for the first time in nearly three months. The poll panel had been holding virtual meets as Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, who was visiting the United States on leave in the first half of March, got stranded there due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Arora returned to India recently and underwent the mandatory quarantine before joining office on Monday.

A key decision taken in one such virtual meeting was to allow the legislative council election in Maharashtra to pave the way for Uddhav Thackeray becoming a member of the state legislature within the stipulated six months of becoming chief minister. The polls were deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak. Other senior officers of the poll panel were present in Monday's meeting, a spokesperson said, sharing pictures of it on Twitter.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa loosens lockdown to revive battered economy

South Africa sought to revive its stuttering economy on Monday with a partial lifting of its coronavirus lockdown, letting people out for work, worship or shopping, and allowing mines and factories to run at full capacity.President Cyril Ra...

Music industry hits pause to reflect as U.S. protests rage

Leading record labels will mark Black Out Tuesday this week, suspending business and working with communities to fight racial inequality after protests erupted in the United States following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police...

Cabinet approves Rs 50,000 cr equity infusion scheme to support MSMEs

New Delhi India, June 1 ANI The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the modalities for implementing Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs, which was announced last month as part of AtmaNirbhar Bha...

Hero MotoCorp dispatches 1.12 lakh units of two-wheelers in May

Hero MotoCorp, the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, dispatched 1.12 lakh units of two-wheelers in May while gradually emerging from the countrywide lockdown due to Covid-19. The company scaled-up production in a grad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020