Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, party workers detained during protest against AAP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:57 IST
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, party workers detained during protest against AAP govt

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari was detained along with party workers for alleged violation of lockdown norms on Monday after they gathered at Rajghat to protest against Arvind Kejriwal government's failure to contain COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Tiwari denied that the protest was a "political" activity and added that police had detained him and his party workers fearing that the protest would lead to a large gathering.

"We had gathered at Rajghat to protest against Kejriwal government's failure to contain coronavirus in Delhi. Only a few party workers without carrying party flag were present there maintaining social distance norms," he said. Police said nine persons, including Tiwari were detained from Rajghat for gathering in violation of lockdown norms.

"Nine people including Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari were detained for organising a protest in violation of lockdown norms. They were taken to Rajender Nagar police station and were released later," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.  Tiwari attacked the Delhi government and the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the protest, alleging that they were trying to divert attention from the growing number of COVID-19 cases. "Kejriwal government has failed to check coronavirus in Delhi and more than 1,000 fresh cases have come to light in the past four days. To divert attention from this, they have demanded Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre, sealed Delhi borders and raised the issue of patients from outside coming to Delhi to avail treatment," Tiwari said.

Besides Tiwari, former Delhi BJP president and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta was also detained during the protest near the Rohini East Metro station. The Union Home Ministry in its guidelines for  "Unlock-1" has clubbed political gatherings along with other prohibited activities till June 30.

Several senior leaders, including national vice presidents Shyam Jaju and Dushyant Gautam, Lok Sabha MPs Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, also led protests in different parts of the city. Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav, spokesperson Pravin Shankar Kapoor and Harish Khurana, media department head Ashok Goel also took part in the protest organised by the Delhi BJP.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 95% beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh receive pensions at their doorsteps

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday distributed Junes pension under a social welfare scheme to nearly 95 per cent of beneficiaries at their doorsteps for the fourth consecutive month. In a statement, the state government said the pensio...

Kharge accuses govt of creating man-made calamity amid COVID- 19

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at the union government, accusing it of creating a man-made calamity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, holding it responsible for the deaths of many migrants. What have you to say for a...

Eastern Libyan forces say they retook town, relieving pressure on stronghold

Eastern Libyan forces said on Monday they had taken back the small town of al-Asaba south of Tripoli, relieving pressure on their stronghold at Tarhouna after weeks of territorial losses to forces of the internationally recognised governmen...

Tensions in U.S. rise after another night of broken glass, fires and looting

Residents and business owners in cities across the United States swept up broken glass, took stock of looted goods and surveyed the damage on Monday after a sixth straight night of violent protests over racial inequities and excessive polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020