Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Can Trump send the U.S. military to quell violence at protests?

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:46 IST
EXPLAINER-Can Trump send the U.S. military to quell violence at protests?
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested he would use federal troops to end the unrest that has erupted following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody last week. "If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said during brief remarks at the White House.

The demonstrations have been largely peaceful, but police in some cities have used force against journalists and protesters, and protesters have clashed with police. Many U.S. cities have set curfews. To deploy the armed forces, Trump would need to formally invoke a group of statutes known as the Insurrection Act.

WHAT IS THE INSURRECTION ACT? Under the U.S. Constitution, governors generally have the authority to maintain order within state borders. This principle is reflected in a law called the Posse Comitatus Act, which generally prohibits the federal military from participating in domestic law enforcement.

The Insurrection Act, which dates to the early 1800s, is an exception to principles later codified in the Posse Comitatus Act. The Insurrection Act permits the president to send in U.S. forces to suppress a domestic insurrection that has hindered the normal enforcement of U.S. law.

CAN TRUMP SEND IN TROOPS WITHOUT A GOVERNOR'S APPROVAL? Yes. The law lays out a scenario in which the president is required to have approval from a state's governor or legislature, and also instances where such approval is not necessary, said Robert Chesney, a professor of national security law at the University of Texas.

Historically, in instances where the Insurrection Act was invoked, presidents and governors have usually agreed on the need for troops, said Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a law professor at the University of Dayton. In 2005, former President George W. Bush decided not to invoke the Insurrection Act to send active-duty troops to Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in part because the state's then-governor opposed the move.

HAS IT BEEN INVOKED BEFORE? Yes. The Insurrection Act has been invoked on dozens of occasions through U.S. history. Since the civil rights movement of the 1960s, however, its use has become "exceedingly rare," according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

The Insurrection Act was last used in 1992 when the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the beating of black motorist Rodney King led to deadly riots.

CAN A COURT STRIKE DOWN TRUMP'S APPLICATION OF THE LAW?

Hoffmeister said he did not think invoking the Insurrection Act was warranted because governors can handle the current unrest through their criminal justice systems. "The Insurrection Act should only be used in dire situations and I don't think the circumstances right now call for it," Hoffmeister said.

But Chesney said a successful legal challenge to Trump's use of the law was "very unlikely." Courts have historically been very reluctant to second-guess a president's military declarations, he said. "The law, for all practical purposes, leaves this to the president with very little judicial review with any teeth," Chesney said. "That may be a terrible state of affairs, but that's what it is."

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in SC for direction to seek details on COVID-19 from China, WHO to facilitate antidote development

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to the Centre to make a representation to China and the World Health Organisation WHO, and seek information on COVID-19 to facilitate in developing an effective antidot...

Institutional quarantine period doubled in Odisha's Kendrapara amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Kendrapara district administration on Tuesday increased the period of mandatory institutional quarantine to 14 days from one week amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said. Migrant returnees in rural areas of the state are ...

Govt fixes minimum percentage of local content in public procurement of 55 chemical, pesticide items

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on Tuesday fixed the minimum percentage of local content in public procurement of 55 chemical and pesticide products as part of the governments effort to boost domestic manufacturing and the Make-in...

Bonus ban could be tied to pandemic relief for banks - EU document

Bankers across the European Union could face a one-year ban on bonuses to help push through a quick fix package of pandemic relief measures for lenders, an EU document showed on Tuesday.The package proposes relief from some capital requirem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020