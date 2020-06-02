Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish parliament passes presidential election bill, date still to be fixed

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:10 IST
Polish parliament passes presidential election bill, date still to be fixed

Poland's parliament approved on Tuesday legislation allowing a delayed presidential election to go ahead using a mixture of postal and traditional voting, though the speaker of the lower chamber has still to announce a date for the ballot. The ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) had tried to hold the election on May 10, as originally scheduled, using only postal ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that plan collapsed, leaving the vote in limbo.

The new bill was adopted late on Monday by the opposition-dominated Senate, the upper chamber of parliament, which added several amendments. The lower house Sejm approved the plan on Tuesday and it must now be signed into law by the president. Then the speaker of the Sejm, Elzbieta Witek, can announce an election date.

PiS, a nationalist-conservative party, wants to hold the election as soon as possible because President Andrzej Duda, an ally, has been mostly ahead in opinion polls. PiS fears support for the incumbent will erode as the coronavirus lockdown takes its toll on the Polish economy. One poll on Monday showed Duda losing in a second round of the vote.

Opposition parties have accused PiS of putting their political interests ahead of public health concerns, a charge the ruling party denies. PiS, which has a small majority in the Sejm, needs an ally in the presidential palace to advance its conservative agenda, which includes pressing on with reforms of the judiciary that the European Union has said undermine the rule of law.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CM directs officials to conduct university exams in July

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to conduct the exams of universities, postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, in July. Chairing a review meeting of the higher education department, the chief minister aske...

HC imposes Rs 10,000 as costs on couple for not wearing masks during marriage

The Punjab and Haryana High court on Tuesday imposed Rs 10,000 as costs on a couple after learning that they did not wear masks during their marriage function. The Gurdaspur-based couple had approached the high court, seeking protection.Whi...

8 nurses working at pvt hospital in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

Eight nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, over a week after a nursing staff member of the facility died of the infection, officials said on Tuesday. The employee of Kalra Hospital had died of COVID-19 on May...

Activision delays release of Modern Warfare, Warzone

Activision announced that the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile have been delayed to unspecified dates. The company announced its decision on social media, noting that now is not the time for the launches in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020