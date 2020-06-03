RJD reschedules 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' to June 7

With the Bihar BJP rescheduling its digital virtual rally from June 9 to 7, the RJD on Wednesday announced that it would now observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' on Sunday, to protest against the NDAs "insensitivity" in dealing with COVID crisis that led to problems of migrants. On June 1, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal had announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a "virtual rally" on June 9 to address the people of the state through video conferencing and Facebook live.

A day later, the BJP state president rescheduled the date of the virtual rally from June 9 to June 7. Rescheduling the RJD's 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' to June 7, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that "the government wants to hide the actual ground realities through its gimmickry by holding virtual rally." "We have rescheduled our Garib Adhikar Diwas programme from June 9 to June 7 to protest against saffron partys indifference and insensitivity shown to the people especially migrants (during lockdown)," Yadav said in a video message.

"We will try to wake up the government for its insensitivity - shown towards migrants, farmers, youths who got unemployed during lockdown - by beating thali-katora (plate-bowl) as a mark of protest," he added. The "inefficient" NDA government of Bihar is not at all "concerned" in mitigating the problems of poor or feeding the hungry people, both BJP and Nitish Kumar are much more interested in "satiating their lust for power", the RJD leader alleged.

BJP could have used the digital medium in mitigating the problems of people especially poor but they did not do so because they have "nothing to do with poor people", he added.