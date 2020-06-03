Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Lives Matter solidarity protests in UK over George Floyd killing in US

PTI | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:39 IST
Black Lives Matter solidarity protests in UK over George Floyd killing in US
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of protesters gathered at London's Hyde Park on Wednesday as part of a series of Black Lives Matter protests planned in solidarity with demonstrators in the US over the killing of African-American George Floyd in police custody. Organisers asked people to stretch out their arms in order to try and maintain the two-metre distance advised as a means to control the spread of coronavirus in the UK, which has only partially lifted its strict stay-at-home lockdown earlier this week. Wednesday's protest follows another on Sunday, which saw hundreds gather across central London to register their anger against the killing of Floyd, which was shared worldwide across social media and has triggered days of violent protests in the US.

"What happened in the US was appalling, it was inexcusable, we all saw it on our screens, and I perfectly understand people's right to protest what took place, though obviously I also believe that protest should take place in a lawful and reasonable way," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the House of Commons. Asked by Scottish National Party (SNP) MP Ian Blackford to state plainly that "black lives matter," Johnson said: "Of course black lives matter, and I totally understand the anger, the grief that is felt not just in America but around the world and in our country as well. I totally understand that, and I get that." Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer called on the UK PM to convey the UK's "abhorrence about his response to the events" to US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the UK's Chief Constables issued a joint statement against the killing in Minneapolis of Floyd, who was caught on camera begging to be allowed to breathe as a police officer pinned him down with force. "We stand alongside all those across the globe who are appalled and horrified by the way George Floyd lost his life. Justice and accountability should follow," reads the joint statement signed by Martin Hewitt, Chair of the UK's National Police Chiefs' Council, Mike Cunningham, Chief Executive of the College of Policing, and Paul Griffiths, President of the Police Superintendents' Association.

"We know people want to make their voices heard. The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, which UK police uphold and facilitate. But coronavirus remains a deadly disease and there are still restrictions in place to prevent its spread, which include not gathering outside in groups of more than six people. So for whatever reason people want to come together, we ask that people continue to work with officers at this challenging time," they add. There are more Black Lives Matter protests planned in the UK over the rest of the week.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

The Reserve Bank of India has told the Supreme Court that it is taking all possible measures to provide relief with regard to debt repayments on account of the fallout of Covid-19 but it does not consider it prudent to go for a forced waive...

Six more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll 209; 279 fresh cases raise state's tally to 9,652

Six more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll to 209, while 279 fresh cases took the states infection count to 9,652, officials saidFour people died of COVID-19 in Jaipur, while one each succumbed to the di...

Huge quantity of explosive material seized in J-K's Anantnag; four held

Four persons were arrested and a huge quantity of explosive substance was seized from their possession in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Based on a credible input, police raided the residential house of Ad...

Railway freight earnings dip by Rs 8,283 crore during lockdown: Data

Railways freight earnings dropped by Rs 8,283 crore during the lockdown months of April and May as compared to the same period last year, the data showed on Wednesday, indicating a slow year ahead for the national transporter amidst the glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020