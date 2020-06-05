Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Military brass clashing publicly with a president is rare in America

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 01:17 IST
FACTBOX-Military brass clashing publicly with a president is rare in America

President Donald Trump faced condemnation from respected former leaders of America's armed forces this week over his approach to civil unrest in a rare series of clashes between a president, who serves as U.S. commander-in-chief, and such prominent military figures. While policy differences are a normal outgrowth of civilian control of the military, criticism of the sort leveled this week has had few precedents in American history. Here is a look at some past disputes:

- In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln fired Major General George McClellan as his top commander during the American Civil War, a dire period in U.S. history. McClellan had privately derided Lincoln and even refused to meet with him. Lincoln ousted McClellan after the general repeatedly exhibited timidity as a commander and ignored the president's entreaties to pursue and engage rebel forces. McClellan sought to oust Lincoln from office by running as the Democratic Party candidate against the Republican president in the 1864 election. Lincoln won convincingly. - In 1951, President Harry Truman fired General Douglas MacArthur as commander of U.S. forces in the Korean War. The ouster followed tensions between a president who wanted to ensure that the war remained limited and a general who wanted to bomb China and consider nuclear weapons. MacArthur went public with their differences, which the president regarded as insubordination. In an address announcing the firing, Truman said that he acted to "prevent a third world war" and that MacArthur was "unable to give his wholehearted support to the policies of the United States government."

- In 2010, President Barack Obama fired General Stanley McChrystal as the top U.S. commander in the Afghanistan War after McChrystal and his aides had criticized him and belittled Vice President Joe Biden and the White House staff in comments published by Rolling Stone magazine. - The criticism of Trump differs from previous examples in that it involves past officers. But the comments by retired General James Mattis, a senior U.S. commander in Iraq and Afghanistan and defense secretary in the first two years of Trump's presidency, represented the most significant reprimand of Trump yet by a former member of his administration. Mattis issued his statement on Wednesday after Trump sought to militarize the response to protests against police brutality that in some cities turned violent. Mattis accused Trump of seeking to divide Americans and of allowing troops to be ordered to "violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens."

Retired Admiral Mike Mullen, who served as the top U.S. military officer from 2007 to 2011 as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said this week Trump had "laid bare his disdain for the rights of peaceful protest" and "gave succor to the leaders of other countries who take comfort in our domestic strife." Retired General Martin Dempsey, the Joint Chiefs chairman from 2011 to 2015, added, "America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy." Trump's current civilian leader of the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, also suggested differences with Trump when he announced his opposition on Wednesday to invoking an 1807 law to deploy active-duty troops to quell civil unrest for now.

Defense analyst Loren Thompson of the Lexington Institute consultancy said, "Public displays of disagreement with the White House by defense secretaries or Joint Chiefs chairman are almost unheard of. There are always frictions but to go public in such a visible way is almost without precedent." (Compiled by Will Dunham in Washington; Editing by Howard Goller)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Not right to do politics over COVID-19 situation: Vardhan on AAP's allegation on RML Hospital

It is not right to do politics over the COVID-19 situation in Delhi as it weakens the fight against the disease, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday, a day after the AAP claimed that the Centre-run RML Hospital here was giv...

Bernard Madoff fails to win compassionate release from prison

A federal judge on Thursday rejected Bernard Madoffs request to be released early from prison because he was dying of kidney failure, saying the swindler has never fully accepted responsibility for his massive, decades-long Ponzi scheme. Ci...

INSIGHT-U.S. schools lay off hundreds of thousands, setting up lasting harm to kids

Late last month, San Diego high school teacher Jessica Macias put aside her worries about her future, psyched herself up and launched into an enthusiastic lesson via video feed to her class on the theory of knowledge.Macias, a 26-year-old E...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine articleThree of the authors of an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020