Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: DMK MLA's health sees improvement

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:46 IST
COVID-19: DMK MLA's health sees improvement

The health condition of a DMK legislator, who was put on ventilator after he tested positive for coronavirus days ago, has improved and the government has assured all support to a private hospital for his treatment, authorities said on Friday. While Chief Minister K Palaniswami spoke to Dr Mohamed Rela, Chairman of Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar along with expert government doctors visited the hospital and had a discussion with authorities there on the healthof the MLA.

Speaking to reporters in the hospital premises after the discussion,the Minister said the Chief Minister spoke to Dr Rela over phone and enquired about the health of the MLA. "The Chief Minister conveyed to Dr Rela his desire that the legislator should get well soon and assured that the government is ready to render any help that may be needed," Vijayabaskar said.

"On behalf of the Chief Minister, we had a discussion with the hospital authorities on the health status of legislator J Anbazhagan and we met his son as well," the Minister said. The 61-year-old, a senior DMK leader in the state capital, representing Chepauk-Triplicane constituency was admitted on June 2 at Dr Rela Institue in Chrompet here.

Anbazhagan was having severe acute respiratory distress and his COVID PCR test was positive at the time of admission, the the hospital had said on Thursday. Initially, he was managed with oxygen therapy through facemask and later on, he was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened, the hospital had said.

Dr Rela said the MLA's health status has improved when compared with the previous days and the MLA's oxygen requirement has slid by half today. "There was a high oxygen requirement in the beginning and tillyesterday.

Today there is a good improvement and oxygen requirement has come down by half," he said adding there was an improvement to anextent in respect of the functioning of lungs. "He had a liver transplant about 15 years ago and he is on medication for that.

In view of co-morbidities we had a fear, but when we see the improvement today, we are happy," he said. The government is ready to extend all support and help, hesaid adding though there is "good improvement when compared with yesterday, COVID-19 is a disease which we have not fully understood yet," Dr Rela said.

The health minister was in touch with him and the Chief Minister also spoke, Rela said and appealed to people to not believe rumoursover the health of the MLA and asserted that the hospital and governmentwere transparent about the legislator's health..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Centre has given Rs 28,000 cr to Maha for pandemic relief: BJP

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil claimed on Friday that the Union government has provided assistance of Rs 28,000 crore to Maharashtra for coronavirus relief measures. During a video conference with reporters on the Narendra Modi governmen...

MP: BJP leader Balendu Shukla joins Congress

Senior BJP leader and former state minister Balendu Shukla on Friday returned to the Congress as the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh seeks to strengthen itself in the Gwalior region after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the saffron party. Sh...

COVID-19: As 47 test positive on Fri, Nagpur count reaches 680

The number of COVID-19 cases inNagpur in Maharashtra reached 680 after 47 people testedpositive for novel coronavirus on Friday, an official saidThe number of active cases is 254 as 413 people havebeen discharged so far and 13 have died of ...

Maha: 826 Shramik Spls have taken 11.9 lakh migrants home

Around 11.90 lakh migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown have been sent back to 21 states by 826 Shramik Special train services between May 1 and June 2, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020