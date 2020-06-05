COVID-19: DMK MLA's health sees improvement

The health condition of a DMK legislator, who was put on ventilator after he tested positive for coronavirus days ago, has improved and the government has assured all support to a private hospital for his treatment, authorities said on Friday. While Chief Minister K Palaniswami spoke to Dr Mohamed Rela, Chairman of Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar along with expert government doctors visited the hospital and had a discussion with authorities there on the healthof the MLA.

Speaking to reporters in the hospital premises after the discussion,the Minister said the Chief Minister spoke to Dr Rela over phone and enquired about the health of the MLA. "The Chief Minister conveyed to Dr Rela his desire that the legislator should get well soon and assured that the government is ready to render any help that may be needed," Vijayabaskar said.

"On behalf of the Chief Minister, we had a discussion with the hospital authorities on the health status of legislator J Anbazhagan and we met his son as well," the Minister said. The 61-year-old, a senior DMK leader in the state capital, representing Chepauk-Triplicane constituency was admitted on June 2 at Dr Rela Institue in Chrompet here.

Anbazhagan was having severe acute respiratory distress and his COVID PCR test was positive at the time of admission, the the hospital had said on Thursday. Initially, he was managed with oxygen therapy through facemask and later on, he was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened, the hospital had said.

Dr Rela said the MLA's health status has improved when compared with the previous days and the MLA's oxygen requirement has slid by half today. "There was a high oxygen requirement in the beginning and tillyesterday.

Today there is a good improvement and oxygen requirement has come down by half," he said adding there was an improvement to anextent in respect of the functioning of lungs. "He had a liver transplant about 15 years ago and he is on medication for that.

In view of co-morbidities we had a fear, but when we see the improvement today, we are happy," he said. The government is ready to extend all support and help, hesaid adding though there is "good improvement when compared with yesterday, COVID-19 is a disease which we have not fully understood yet," Dr Rela said.

The health minister was in touch with him and the Chief Minister also spoke, Rela said and appealed to people to not believe rumoursover the health of the MLA and asserted that the hospital and governmentwere transparent about the legislator's health..