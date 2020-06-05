BJP doing money politics, Congress will win RS elections in Gujarat: Akhilesh Prasad Singh

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh blamed the BJP for the resignation of Congress MLA from Morbi in Gujarat, Brijesh Merja. Speaking to ANI, Singh alleged that BJP does politics on the strength of money.

"Now, BJP is no longer worried about COVID-19. Whenever an election comes, whether it is a coup in Madhya Pradesh or a Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat, they are constantly trying to see how to get numbers. Despite this, both Congress Rajya Sabha candidates will win the elections in Gujarat," Singh added. A day after two Gujarat Congress MLAs resigned from the Gujarat state assembly, a third one resigned on Friday.

Resignation of three MLAs in two days is a major setback for the Congress party just days ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, scheduled to take place on June 19. (ANI)