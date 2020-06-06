Left Menu
Development News Edition

High-profile Taiwan mayor loses recall vote in blow for opposition

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:35 IST
High-profile Taiwan mayor loses recall vote in blow for opposition
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A high-profile mayor from Taiwan's main opposition party lost an acrimonious recall vote on Saturday, auguring new problems for the party that is already reeling from losing January elections on the back of the strong anti-China sentiment.

The Kuomintang (KMT) was badly beaten in January's presidential and parliamentary polls. Since then, under a youthful new leader, Johnny Chiang, the party has tried to rethink its unpopular policy of seeking closer ties with China, which claims Taiwan as its sacred territory. The KMT's presidential candidate, Han Kuo-yu, had won the mayorship of the southern city of Kaohsiung in late 2018, an upset given it had previously been a stronghold for Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

But he faced sustained criticism that he lacked interest in the city, especially when he took a three-month leave of absence from his new mayoral duties to run for president. Saturday's vote was on whether he should be recalled as mayor. Han, who had called on people to boycott the vote and go shopping instead, told reporters after the vote went against him that he had been the victim of DPP smears, though he did not say whether he would challenge the result in court.

"This was an unfair, unjust election," Han said. The DPP said in a statement the election proved that power comes from the people and called it an "important milestone in the history of Taiwan's democratic development".

KMT Chairman Chiang said the party respected the result and expressed "remorse" it went against them. "We did not properly grasp the warmth of Kaohsiung's citizens, and we did not respond well to the expectations of Kaohsiung's people," he said.

As of 6 p.m. (1000 GMT), the city election commission said more than 900,000 people voted for Han to be recalled, against some 25,000 who voted against the recall. Taiwan's election commission still has to formally approve the decision, expected to take a week. Once it does, Han will be dismissed and a new mayoral election will be called within three months, in which he cannot run.

The election commission approved the recall vote after a petition organized by WeCare Kaohsiung, a civic group, which applauded the result. The DPP won January's elections on promises to stand up to China, portraying a vote for the KMT as a vote for China's Communist Party, a charge the KMT strongly and repeatedly rejected.

Democratic Taiwan has shown no desire to be ruled by autocratic China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. The recall vote took place amid renewed anti-government protests in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong against a Beijing-imposed security law that critics say would undermine most freedoms. The protesters have strong cross-party support in Taiwan.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers at IIT-Hyderabad develop low-cost test kit that can detect COVID-19 within 20 minutes

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Hyderabad claims to have developed a first-of-its kind COVID-19 test kit that can deliver results within 20 minutes. The researchers claimed that the alternative test method i...

Black Lives Matter protests mostly peaceful in Australia

Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully Saturday, as thousands of demonstrators in state capitals honored the memory of George Floyd and protested the deaths of Indigenous Australians in custody. Organizers ...

Zimbabwe grain deficit seen widening to 1.17 mln tonnes

Zimbabwes grain deficit is expected to widen to 1.17 million tonnes this year despite a small increase in production, the latest official crop report showed on Saturday, leaving the majority of the population facing food shortages. The mini...

New Zealand qualify for FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup in India

New Zealand became the fourth country to qualify for the FIFA Womens U-17 World Cup to be held in India next year after being nominated as the sole representative of the Oceania region. New Zealand joins Asian qualifiers Japan and North Kor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020