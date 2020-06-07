Left Menu
Cong to field one candidate; decision soon on support to Deve Gowda's candidature for RS: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the party has decided to field one candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. He said the party would soon take a decision on the issue of support to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's candidature to the Upper House.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-06-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 10:45 IST
Cong to field one candidate; decision soon on support to Deve Gowda's candidature for RS: DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the party has decided to field one candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. He said the party would soon take a decision on the issue of support to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's candidature to the Upper House. "We have decided to field one candidate for Rajya Sabha seat. Our party leaders will decide on votes of remaining party MLAs," said DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress President on supporting JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda for Rajya Sabha election scheduled to be held on June 19.

He said that JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has conveyed their party decision to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leadership over support to HD Deve Gowda candidature for Rajya Sabha, "the party will take a decision soon". The Congress has already announced Mallikarjun Kharge's name for Rajya Sabha elections.

The elections to fill the vacant 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19. Meanwhile, Shivakumar on Saturday said that the Karnataka Congress has constituted a committee to screen leaders who intend to join or return to the party and give its recommendations.

He said that the committee headed by Allam Virabhadrappa has been formed to discuss the inclusion of leaders. The senior Congress leader added that the people recommended by the committee would be discussed with other leaders and local level party workers. Shivakumar also indicated that some leaders from other parties wanted to join the Congress, while some leaders have shown their interest in returning to the party.

The final names will be discussed in consultation with other leaders after the names given by the committee, he said. (ANI)

