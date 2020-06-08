COVID-19 recovery rate in Indore over 64 pc situation under control: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a review meeting over the COVID-19 situation at Indore District Collector's Office and said that the recovery rate in the district stood at over 64 per cent and the situation is under control. "Recovery rate in Indore is over 64 per cent now. Positive cases are being reported but more people are recovering. With the cooperation of the public, the situation here is under control now," Chouhan told ANI here.

The Chief Minister also met family members of those corona warriors, who had lost their lives while fighting against the infection. "I met the family members of our corona warriors today. Prime Minister Modi ji had announced an insurance scheme of Rs 50 lakh, the Madhya Pradesh government had thought that in case of such an occurrence, we will provide a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the family, dependants from the family will be given jobs and there is provision for extraordinary pension as well. These families have lost their members in the service of the humanity in these troubled times," Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 9,401 total COVID-19 positive cases so far while the total number of active cases stands at 2,658. (ANI)