Left Menu
Development News Edition

Politicians cutting across party lines wish Kejriwal speedy recovery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:24 IST
Politicians cutting across party lines wish Kejriwal speedy recovery

Cutting across party lines, politicians on Monday wished a speedy recovery to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has quarantined himself after feeling unwell and will undergo the COVID-19 test. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wished him a speedy recovery and said Kejriwal will undergo the COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

"Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal complained of fever and throat pain yesterday on June 7 afternoon. He has gone into self-quarantine at home on the advice of doctors. Tomorrow, on June 9, he will get himself tested for COVID-19. I pray for his speedy recovery," Singh said in a tweet. Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta said on hearing the news, he called Kejriwal to enquire about his well-being. "On hearing about Arvind Kejriwal feeling unwell, I spoke to him and asked about his well being. I pray to god for his speedy recovery," he said in a tweet.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said as a resident of Ghaziabad, he can get treatment in Kaushambi. "I pray that you test negative. But just in case you need treatment, I hope #Kaushambi has good hospitals. Get well soon, @ArvindKejriwal," he tweeted.

Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis. BJP member and former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra also wished him a speedy recovery.

"Wish you a speedy recovery. I hope the COVID-19 test results come out negative," Mishra tweeted. Kumar Vishwas, who was closely associated with the Kejriwal-led AAP, also took to Twitter to wish the chief minister a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Arvind Kejriwal," he wrote. Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also posted a message on Twitter for the Delhi chief minister.

"Wishing Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ji a speedy recovery," she said in a tweet. AAP members prayed for the well-being of the party leader.

AAP spokesperson and MLA from Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha said his thoughts, wishes and prayers were with the chief minister. "Dear @ArvindKejriwal - you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you. #TakeCareAK," he said in a tweet.

AAP MLA from Kalkaji Atishi also wished the chief minister a speedy recovery. "With the power of a million wishes, our CM will definitely feel better soon. #TakeCareAK," she said in a tweet.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Felling of slave trader statue prompts fresh look at British history

The toppling by anti-racism protesters of a statue of a slave trader in the English port city of Bristol has given new urgency to a debate about how Britain should confront some of the darkest chapters of its history. The statue of Edward C...

Dhoni's mental toughness made him special: Taibu

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Tatenda Taibu feels that Mahendra Singh Dhonis mental toughness separated him from his contempraries. ...The first time I saw Dhoni, if Im to be honest...he had come with the India A side. I thought Karthik w...

Sarpanch shot dead by militants in J-K's Anantnag

Militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Ajay Pandit, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot at by militants i...

UK's quarantine will be quashed or dropped - Ryanair's O'Leary

The United Kingdoms coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europes biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael OLeary told Reuters. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020