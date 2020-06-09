UK's Johnson says emotions triggered by Floyd's death can not be ignored

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the emotions triggered by the death of George Floyd in the United States could not be ignored, and that the British government had to do more to fight prejudice towards people from black and minority ethnic groups.

"We who lead and who govern simply can't ignore those feelings because in too many cases, I am afraid, they will be founded on a cold reality," he said in a statement on Monday.

He said Britain had made huge strides in tackling racism but it must also "frankly acknowledge that there is so much more to do – in eradicating prejudice and creating opportunity".