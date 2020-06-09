West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday said that while democracy has consolidated in the entire country, West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 12:06 IST
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday said that while democracy has consolidated in the entire country, West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated. "While democracy has strengthened its roots and has been consolidated in the entire country, West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated," Amit Shah said at the 'West Bengal Jan-Samvad Rally', held via video conference.
The senior BJP leader further paid tributes to people who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan in the state. "I pay my heartfelt tributes to people who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic and due to Amphan cyclone in West Bengal. Also, more than 100 BJP workers have lost their lives in creating an environment of change in West Bengal from 2014 onwards. My heartfelt condolences to their families," he said.
The BJP is engaging in public dialogue through video conferencing with its West Bengal unit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, Shah had on Sunday addressed Bihar Jan Samvad rally. He also addressed Odisha Jan Samvad rally on Monday. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- BJP
- Amit Shah
- COVID
- Odisha
ALSO READ
Govt releases Rs 1,000 Cr to West Bengal; central team to visit soon to assess cyclone damage
ITA estimates Rs 2,100-cr revenue loss for tea industry in Assam, West Bengal during Mar-May
Cabinet Secy reviews restoration measures in cyclone-hit West Bengal 4th time
Telecom network working at 85 pc capacity in Amphan-hit areas of West Bengal
Telecom network working at 85% capacity in Amphan-hit areas of West Bengal