Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday said that while democracy has consolidated in the entire country, West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 12:06 IST
West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah speaking at the West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday said that while democracy has consolidated in the entire country, West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated. "While democracy has strengthened its roots and has been consolidated in the entire country, West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated," Amit Shah said at the 'West Bengal Jan-Samvad Rally', held via video conference.

The senior BJP leader further paid tributes to people who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan in the state. "I pay my heartfelt tributes to people who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic and due to Amphan cyclone in West Bengal. Also, more than 100 BJP workers have lost their lives in creating an environment of change in West Bengal from 2014 onwards. My heartfelt condolences to their families," he said.

The BJP is engaging in public dialogue through video conferencing with its West Bengal unit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, Shah had on Sunday addressed Bihar Jan Samvad rally. He also addressed Odisha Jan Samvad rally on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

CM Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said. The official said the 51-year-old chief ministers fever has come down.The test report is expected later in the...

Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protest

A year on from the start of Hong Kongs anti-government protests, the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese city said Tuesday that all sides should learn from the difficulties and challenging times over the past year. Everyone has to learn t...

German exports collapse in April as coronavirus hits

German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since 1990 as the coronavirus crisis slashed demand, adding to a gloomy outlook for Europes biggest economy, data showed on Tuesday.Many economists believe the pand...

Cricket-BCCI wants quick decision on fate of T20 World Cup

Uncertainty surrounding this years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic has created a scheduling headache and a decision should be made as quickly as possible, a top Indian cricket board official told Reuters.Cricket...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020