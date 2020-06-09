Delhi CM undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent the COVID-19 test after he developed a sore throat and mild fever on Sunday. At present, the fever of the Aam Aadmi Party convenor has come down and also his throat pain is decreasing.

The 51-year-old Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday complained of fever and cancelled all of his meetings thereafter. According to the Health Ministry, Delhi so far has recorded as many as 29,943 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 17712 are currently active in the capital and 11357 have been discharged/cured.

A total of 874 have died in Delhi due to lethal infection. (ANI)