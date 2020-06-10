Left Menu
Hundreds protest in Czech capital against govt's handling of pandemic

The organizers said protests also were held in 167 other locations.They pledged to do all they can till next year's parliamentary election to help oust Babis from power.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 10-06-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 00:53 IST
Hundreds of people have rallied in the Czech capital against Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Wearing face masks and keeping a distance from one another in line with social distancing guidelines, the protesters filled the picturesque Old Town Square in the heart of Prague on Tuesday.

They protested what they said was insufficient help for the country's struggling economy and the government's handling of the public health emergency. The organizers said protests also were held in 167 other locations.

They pledged to do all they can till next year's parliamentary election to help oust Babis from power.

