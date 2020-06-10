Left Menu
Bedi cause for drop in flow of Excise revenue, alleges CM

He told reporters that the liquor business here has been hit with the Lieutenant Governor saying if the liquor were cheaper in Puducherry there would be an influx of people from Tamil Nadu, which would only aggravate the coronavirus situation.Narayanasamy further said the territorial administration had already sealed the inter-state borders to prevent surge of people from Tamil Nadu districts into the Union Territory to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Puducherry, June 10 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Wednesday charged the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi with adopting an adamant stand to make liquor products in the Union Territory costlier than the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu. He told reporters that the liquor business here has been hit with the Lieutenant Governor saying if the liquor were cheaper in Puducherry there would be an influx of people from Tamil Nadu, which would only aggravate the coronavirus situation.

Narayanasamy further said the territorial administration had already sealed the inter-state borders to prevent surge of people from Tamil Nadu districts into the Union Territory to stem the spread of the pandemic. The sealing of the borders is enough to prevent people from Tamil Nadu entering Puducherry, hence it was not necessary on the part of Bedi to raise the price of liquor, he said.

Bedi's stand has only affected the liquor trade leading to a steep fall in revenue to the Exchequer, he added. All liquor shops were reopened on May 25 with the introduction of COVID-19 duty on liquor and arrack in the Union Territory.

"If price of liquor is reduced there will be restoration of vibrant business and the revenue of the government will also improve to facilitate implementation of various schemes," the Chief Minister said. The revenue has dropped, several schemes, including payment of monthly assistance to the aged, the widows, salaries to government staff and implementation of various welfare programmes, have been hit, he elaborated.

The Centre should come to the rescue of the territorial government in this situation, the Chief MInister added..

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Madras HC declines to stay online classes

The Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to grant an interim stay on online classes conducted by schools for students. Observing that continuation of online education without sufficient guidelines is a matter of larger public importance,...

SBI to hold virtual general meeting on Jun 17

The countrys largest lender State Bank of India SBI on Wednesday said it will hold its general meeting on June 17, through video conferencing mode. In April, the corporate affairs ministry and market regulator Sebi had allowed companies to ...

Century Textiles and Industries Q4 profit slips 44 pc to Rs 80 cr

Century Textiles and Industries on Wednesday reported 43.94 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at&#160;Rs 79.88 crore for March quarter 2019-20 due to the impact of COVID-19. The company logged a profit of&#160;Rs 142.50 crore in J...

29 per cent rise in Asiatic lion population in Gir: officials

The number of Asiatic lions in the Gir forest region has increased by 29 per cent to 674, the Gujarat forest department said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the news on Twitter, hailing the development and attributing...
